Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

