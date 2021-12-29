Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

