Camden Capital LLC Buys 516 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RingCentral by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.16 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

