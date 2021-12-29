5,972 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

