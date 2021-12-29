Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.35. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,826 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
