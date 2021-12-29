Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.35. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,826 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.