Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.97. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

