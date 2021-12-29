P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $65.73

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.20. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $70.70, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $793.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 164.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

