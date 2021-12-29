Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 12973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

