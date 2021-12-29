Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.88

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 12973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.