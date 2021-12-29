Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 434.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 784,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,145,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $610.71 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $643.25 and a 200-day moving average of $586.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

