Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.47 Million Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

TRIP opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.