IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.43. 1,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,129,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Specifically, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 6,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $103,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,323 shares of company stock worth $1,400,889 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

