Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,297 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

