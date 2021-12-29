Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,044,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,238,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEON were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,829,524 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 449,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

