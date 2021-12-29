Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,049,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

