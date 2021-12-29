Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

