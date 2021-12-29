Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $698.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

