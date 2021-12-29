The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

PGR stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

