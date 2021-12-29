Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

ED opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

