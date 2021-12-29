Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

