Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 52 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,752.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,743.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,758.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

