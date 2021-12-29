Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

