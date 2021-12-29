Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 145,291 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

UBER stock opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

