MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,669,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265,318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 409,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 382,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 167.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

