Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 488.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,494.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 95,897 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

