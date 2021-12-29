Wade G W & Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

