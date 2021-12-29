Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

