Brookstone Capital Management Sells 190 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.8% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 29.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

