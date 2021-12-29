Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,803,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $387.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.50 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.49 and a 200-day moving average of $390.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

