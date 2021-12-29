Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $254.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

