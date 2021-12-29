VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,422,399 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 682,015 shares during the period.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.