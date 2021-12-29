VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 140,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,422,399 shares.The stock last traded at $26.46 and had previously closed at $26.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after buying an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after buying an additional 682,015 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

