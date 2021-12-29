Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,162 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 164.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

