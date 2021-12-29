Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

