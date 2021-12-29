Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,602,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,865,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ping Identity by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ping Identity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ping Identity by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 427,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

