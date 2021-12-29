Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 4,800 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 538.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.