Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.93. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

