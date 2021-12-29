Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

