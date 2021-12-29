Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 85,736 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

