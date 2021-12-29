Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,766 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $22,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

