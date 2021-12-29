Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $386.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

