Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 369,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,580,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

