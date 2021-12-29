Raymond James & Associates Acquires 6,715 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after buying an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,281,000 after buying an additional 106,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $120.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

