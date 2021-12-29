Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 6,437 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $112,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

