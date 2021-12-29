Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

