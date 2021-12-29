Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,522 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 43.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 74.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 45.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 187.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 286,576 shares during the period.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

