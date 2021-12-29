Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $261.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

