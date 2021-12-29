Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 103,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

