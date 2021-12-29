Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $219.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.56. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $220.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

