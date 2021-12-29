Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 510.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 362,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

