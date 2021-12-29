Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,970,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,245,000 after purchasing an additional 412,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,340,000 after buying an additional 679,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.